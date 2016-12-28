Bishop Richard Lennon diagnosed with dementia

Bishop Lennon has stepped down from Cleveland Catholic Diocese. (Source: WOIO)

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon is retiring. Bishop Lennon made the request for early retirement in late November, citing his ongoing health challenges.

The bishop says he was recently diagnosed with vascular dementia. He asks for prayers.

"My health has declined, and I should retire." Says he has been diagnosed with dementia. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/u1jJ75a4Cw — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) December 28, 2016

Bishop Lennon took over the Catholic Diocese in 2006.

The mandatory retirement age for bishops in the United States is 75.

Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Daniel Edward Thomas as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, effective immediately. Bishop Thomas currently serves as the bishop of the Diocese of Toledo.

Bishop Thomas says since a very early age he knew he wanted to be a priest @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/56iULrfVBU — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) December 28, 2016

