Man ID'd in deadly Cleveland shooting

The man who died Tuesday from a gunshot wound has been identified as Darryl Crayton, 48.

The Euclid man was shot in a parking lot at West 41st and Lorain Avenue, police said. He was found around 4 a.m. Tuesday on West 42nd and Apple. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

No word of any arrests.

