Man ID'd in deadly Cleveland shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man ID'd in deadly Cleveland shooting

A man was found shot on west side. (Source: WOIO) A man was found shot on west side. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The man who died Tuesday from a gunshot wound has been identified as Darryl Crayton, 48. 

The Euclid man was shot in a parking lot at West 41st and Lorain Avenue, police said. He was found around 4 a.m. Tuesday on West  42nd and Apple. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died. 

No word of any arrests. 

