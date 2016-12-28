Man accused of tossing acid on neighbor over bike dispute

An Elyria man faces felonious assault charges after police said he tossed some sort of acid on his neighbor.

David Soucek, 55, was arrested Tuesday evening after he was holed up in his mobile home for five hours. After a negotiation with the SWAT team, tear gas was thrown into the home. Soucek was pulled out without incident.

Police said Soucek accused his neighbor of stealing his bike, pulled a gun on him and threw acid in his face, then barricaded himself in his home.

"There is a discussion about this alleged theft, which actually did not occur. Mr. Soucek takes a can and it has some sort of liquid and he throws it in the face of his neighbor. It is believed this is some type of acid," said Chris Constantino, Elyria Police Captain.

The 41-year-old victim was transported MetroHealth Medical Center for burns to his face.

A search warrant will be executed Wednesday to find out what kind of liquid was inside the can.

