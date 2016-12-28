Cleveland Browns training camp will not be in Columbus

The Cleveland Browns training camp will not be going to Columbus, Ohio. The Browns posted on their website on Wednesday night they have canceled plans to have training camp in Columbus.

Cleveland looked at Columbus as an option for their preseason training site, they decided Berea was a great environment for the Browns to prepare for the season.

“After evaluating all aspects and conversations about potential training camp sites, we have decided to keep training camp in Berea for the immediate future. While we greatly appreciate the efforts of and our discussions with representatives from the City of Columbus, Franklin County and Ohio State University, we believe it is best for our football team, our organizational goals and our fans to continue to host training camp in Northeast Ohio,” said VP of Communications Peter John-Baptiste.

The Browns have had training camp in Berea since 1992.

