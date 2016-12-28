Transit Police Officer hit by a car in downtown Cleveland

A transit police officer was hit by a car on Wednesday night in downtown Cleveland.

Two transit police officers were in the process of releasing a juvenile female to the custody of her mother after the juvenile was questioned by officers at the Tower City Station for possible fare evasion. The mother arrived at West Prospect near West 3rd and was uncooperative.

She sped off with the juvenile female in the car, in the process the officer was struck.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. The officer was treated for a knee injury and was released from a medical team.

