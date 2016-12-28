Holidays tough time for domestic violence victims, but no evidence incidents spike

The holidays are a time of joy for many people, but they can be stressful and even dangerous for those in abusive relationships. Despite that, experts say it’s a common misconception that domestic violence incidents spike at this time of the year.

The National Resource Center on Domestic Violence said research linking domestic violence and the holidays is inconclusive. Statistics from the National Domestic Violence Hotline shows a decline in the number of calls received during the holidays, including on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, over the past ten years.

Experts said there could be several reasons for that, including that victims want to keep their families together at this time of the year and may be less inclined to leave a bad relationship.

But Laura Cowan, a domestic violence survivor living in Cleveland, disagrees with these findings.

She says she's seen first hand how tough the holidays can be.

But no matter what time of year it is, Cowan says domestic violence "does not take a vacation."

“It's 365 days that it can happen around the clock, not just during the holidays but other times as well,” Cowan said.

She said this time of year can be difficult for people in abusive relationships due to depression, more consumption of alcohol and money problems.

“It's joy and happy for you and me, but for a lot of victims of domestic violence it's not warm and fuzzy,” she said.

She has this advice for someone struggling with domestic violence right now.

“You deserve better. You shouldn't have to stay in a situation where you don't feel safe. And if you want to start a fresh beginning, I would say start a fresh beginning and leave and try to start all over,” Cowan said.

No matter what time of year it is, if you need help, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.

You can also contact the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland at 216-391-HELP.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has a crisis and support hotline at 216-619-6192.