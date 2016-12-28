Cleveland Heights Police ask for help to find suspect who robbed Ohio Savings Bank (Source: Cleveland Heights Police)

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is trying to find the man who robbed an Ohio Savings Bank on Tuesday.

According to a news release around 2:55 p.m. investigators responded to the Ohio Savings Bank on Lee Road after a report of an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered the bank and approached the teller.

Police said the male suspect brandished a handgun and demanded all the money. The teller handed the suspect a bag containing the money and he left heading northbound on Lee Road on foot.

The suspect is described as an African American man, approximately 5'5", slim build, wearing a gray Nike Hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a red knit hat.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to call the police at 216-291-5010.

