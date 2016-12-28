The Cleveland Police will install dashboard cameras in about 275 patrol cars

The Cleveland police are getting more dashboard cameras.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and the City of Cleveland have signed an agreement for city police to receive up to $500,000 to purchase and install dashboard cameras. According to a news release the cameras will be placed into about 275 patrol cars.

Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty said the dash cams will result in more convictions. Money from the purchase is coming from discretionary funds that the Prosecutor's Office obtains through criminal forfeitures.

According to the news release criminals are paying to equip police with better technology and to help prosecutors build stronger cases.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.