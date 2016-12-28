Weather timeline : Winter mix of snow, sleet and rain is coming - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Weather timeline : Winter mix of snow, sleet and rain is coming to Northeast Ohio

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
Connect
Weather timeline : Winter mix of snow, sleet and rain is coming to Northeast Ohio (Source WOIO) Weather timeline : Winter mix of snow, sleet and rain is coming to Northeast Ohio (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A winter mix is coming to Northeast Ohio. Lake effect snow will hit the area Thursday night.

Here is a timeline for the incoming snow.

1:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M.  

  • A winter mix consisting of wet snow, sleet, and rain.  Some snow accumulation is possible especially along and east of I-77.  About 1”-2” of wet snow will fall there.  The steady stuff will end by the morning commute.

7:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.  

  • Winter mix changes to a light snow.  Less than 1” of snow is expected.  Winds start to pick up.

1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. 

  • Winds gusting over 30 mph at times.  Snow showers around.  Less than 1” of snow expected.  Up to 2” of snow east of Cleveland.

7:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M. Friday  

  • Lake effect snow and windy.  Significant snow is possible especially for areas east of Cleveland.

1:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. Friday  

  • Lake effect snow and windy.  Significant snow is possible especially for areas east of Cleveland.

7:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday  

  • Lake effect snow and windy.  Some additional snow especially for areas east of Cleveland

1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday  

  • Lake effect snow and windy.  Some additional snow especially for areas east of Cleveland.

After 7:00 P.M. Friday  

  • Lake snow ending west to east.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly