Weather timeline : Winter mix of snow, sleet and rain is coming to Northeast Ohio (Source WOIO)

A winter mix is coming to Northeast Ohio. Lake effect snow will hit the area Thursday night.

Here is a timeline for the incoming snow.



1:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M.

A winter mix consisting of wet snow, sleet, and rain. Some snow accumulation is possible especially along and east of I-77. About 1”-2” of wet snow will fall there. The steady stuff will end by the morning commute.

7:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Winter mix changes to a light snow. Less than 1” of snow is expected. Winds start to pick up.

1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Snow showers around. Less than 1” of snow expected. Up to 2” of snow east of Cleveland.

7:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M. Friday

Lake effect snow and windy. Significant snow is possible especially for areas east of Cleveland.

1:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. Friday

Lake effect snow and windy. Significant snow is possible especially for areas east of Cleveland.

7:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday

Lake effect snow and windy. Some additional snow especially for areas east of Cleveland

1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday

Lake effect snow and windy. Some additional snow especially for areas east of Cleveland.

After 7:00 P.M. Friday

Lake snow ending west to east.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.