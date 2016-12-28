Parishioners react to Bishop Lennon's retirement

During his time as bishop in Cleveland, Bishop Richard Lennon made some unpopular changes. Despite that, parishioners said they're sad to see him step down and they wish him the best.

"Everything's in God's hands. It may sound kind of cliche, but it's true," said parishioner Lucy Griffin.

Hours after announcing his retirement, local parishioners said they're keeping Bishop Lennon in their prayers.

"I trust in God. He will guide us as we move along," said parishioner Gary Emond.

Bishop Lennon, 69, is six years younger than the age bishops must offer resignation, but his declining health lead to an early approval from Pope Francis.

"He's a wise man. He knows when it's time to pass the torch, which has been going on for 2,000 years," said Emond.

Bishop Lennon led about 700,000 Catholics across eight counties of the Diocese of Cleveland. During his 10 years as bishop, he ordered the closing of dozens of churches.

"The bishop decided to close our church," said parishioner Miklos Peller.

Peller has attended St. Emeric Roman Catholic Church for about 50 years.

"We didn't feel it was justified to close our church. Our church was always vibrant," said Peller. "We had a priest, we had funds to live by and we had the parishioners, so there was no reason why we should be closed."

Back then, people rallied, held signs and Peller, along with others, submitted an appeal to the Vatican, which ruled in the church's favor.

Peller said St. Emeric reopened its doors for mass in late 2012.

"We were on opposite sides, but that's, of course, all behind us and we're looking forward," said Peller.

These days, Peller said people have moved on.

"Everybody's very, very happy and very grateful to Bishop Lennon," he said. "I felt sorry he'd have to leave."

Peller said he got an email from the Vatican media Wednesday morning announcing Bishop Lennon's retirement.

"Things are going to change somewhat and we have to get used to another change. That was my first reaction," Peller said.

Peller said he's happy with how the Catholic Church is doing.

"I'm looking for a continuation of pretty much the same thing," he said.

Emond said he hopes a new bishop helps draw in a younger audience to Catholic churches in Cleveland and beyond.

"It's a matter of finding the right people and enough people. I'm hoping the new bishop will do everything he can to bring more vocations and more young people into the church," Emond said.

He said he admires Bishop Lennon for focusing on his health and requesting retirement from Pope Francis.

"It's really good when someone knows when the right time to retire is because some people just keep going and going," said Emond.

Other parishioners, like Griffin, said if the new bishop has a strong Christian character, he'll be guided the correct way.

"He will let God lead him in the way he should go," she said.

