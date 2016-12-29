North Olmsted fire department fights Elm Road blaze

North Olmsted firefighters responded to a blaze early Thursday morning.

The fire department responded to calls at 24244 Elm Rd. around 2:42 a.m.

There were four people home at the time-- the homeowners, one of whom is in a wheelchair, and their 21-year-old grandson and 15-month-old great granddaughter. Neighbors alerted the occupants to the fire.

Cathy Laforet says she woke up not knowing her house was on fire. Her husband she says, normally sleeps in the front end of the house.

"I heard glass breaking and a car honking. It woke me up - didn't know what it was. I walked out of my bedroom and saw what I thought was a bunch of lights, and as I got closer to the front room, the smoke."

Laforet quickly realized her house was on fire and that she needed to get her husband out.

"He got in the chair, and I got him out the back door, and then everyone just got him off the deck and brought his chair down and got him out."

Laforet says she doesn't know what may have caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

