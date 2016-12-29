Thieves use U-Haul in attempted smash-and-grab

Police are trying to find the thieves who tried to back a U-Haul truck into the Quick & Easy on E. 128th & St. Clair early Thursday morning.

The attempted smash-and-grab happened just before 1 a.m. Police say witnesses saw four men trying to enter the building.

After attempting to get into the store, the thieves left empty-handed, without the ATM or the U-Haul. The U-Haul was left running, still backed into the store.

Store owner Frank Mustafa said that the thieves left a mess in his store.

Look @ this surveillance video from a smash & grab on Cleveland's east side. The thieves used a @uhaul truck & got stuck, left w/ nothing! pic.twitter.com/zBnhNLnTBP — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) December 29, 2016

Police are investigating but have not made any arrests.

There have now been nearly 50 smash-and-grabs in the area this year.

