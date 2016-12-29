Cleveland radio personality J.G. Spooner indicted on new theft charges

Former 92.3 The Fan executive producer J.G. Spooner has been indicted on two new counts of felony theft shortly after pleading guilty to another set of theft and money laundering charges.

Spooner was indicted in July on seven charges. He initially plead not guilty. A nine-page police report claimed Spooner had more than $7,000 of a GoFundMe account belonging to Allyson Zappe deposited in his personal bank account.

Zappe's friends claim Spooner approached them in February of last year to relaunch a GoFundMe account to help raise additional money for Allyson, who had cystic fibrosis. They handed control of the account over to Spooner and alleged he kept the donations.

Zappe died in July 2015.

The new charges allege that Spooner took money from victims under the guise that he was renting them a property. He will be arraigned on Jan. 6.

Spooner has yet to be sentenced for the original charges. In the past, he has also served as the in-arena host for both the Cleveland Gladiators and Lake Erie Monsters at Quicken Loans Arena.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.