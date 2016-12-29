Police: Man bound, threatened manager of Mentor TJ Maxx during r - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: Man bound, threatened manager of Mentor TJ Maxx during robbery

(Source: Mentor Police) (Source: Mentor Police)
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

Mentor police are searching for a man who they say bound and threatened the manager of a local TJ Maxx.

Police say the suspect entered the Mentor Avenue store around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and forced the manager into the office. The suspect then threatened the manager with a knife and demanded money. 

The manager complied and the suspect fled with the cash. The manager was left bound at the wrists, but otherwise uninjured.

Police say the suspect is a black male with possibly green eyes. He was wearing an Ohio State Buckeyes hooded coat and gray sweatpants with dark colored stripes down the sides. He had on a black hooded sweatshirt and a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Miller at 440-974-5763. Reward money may be available. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly