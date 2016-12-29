These kids' adorable reaction to getting Cavs tickets for Christmas is all of us

Two Iowa teens got their wish this Christmas when their mom gave them tickets to see the Cleveland Cavaliers play at The Q.

14-year-old Kole and 11-year-old Karson Wehde are huge Cavs fans, so they both freaked out in the most adorable way when they realized they would have a chance to see their idols play in person.

"At Cleveland? It's at Cleveland! We're going to Cleveland!" the two scream in a video captured on their mom, Kim's, Twitter account. The video has since gone viral, with over 200 retweets.

@cavs these 2 brothers are very excited to travel 10 hours for their 1st visit to The Q Thursday. We can't wait! @KyrieIrving @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ZgvMzmF6Wx — Kim Wehde (@kaw323) December 27, 2016

"They are huge fans and watch every game as we got The NBA League pass so we can watch the Cleveland broadcast of all the games so they feel like they already know The Q," said Kim. "They are very excited to see the players announced as they get to watch that on league pass as well. They are huge Cavs fans and are thrilled to get to see the Q!"

The Cavs play the Boston Celtics Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.