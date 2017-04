Worried about your kids staying up until midnight on New Year's Eve? Netflix has you covered.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that they will be releasing new on-demand countdown videos featuring characters from shows like "Word Party," "DreamWorks All Hail King Julien" and "Fuller House."

The videos, available on Netflix Dec. 28 by searching "Countdowns," are designed to help little ones celebrate the New Year without their parents having to keep them up late.

