Car crashes into Federal Court House

A car ran into the rear of the Stokes Federal Court House on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. EMS and police were called to the scene.

One person was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in unknown condition.

The building is located at 801 West Superior Ave.

