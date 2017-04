Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.

Any baby born at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 will receive either a Beat Clemson sleep sack or a tummy time blanket.

The Buckeyes take on the Clemson University Tigers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

