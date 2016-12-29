No, Corey Kluber didn't kill a coyote with a fastball

This week in weird news, the Cleveland Indians' Tribe Insider Twitter account had to clarify that ace Corey Kluber did not, in fact, kill a coyote with a fastball.
Rumors of Kluber's alleged deadly pitch started with a since-deleted Tweet from Red Sox writer Rob Bradford, saying, "From someone close to the situation: Corey Kluber recently got rid of coyote in backyard of new Mass. home w fastball to animal's ribs. #legend."
However, when people became upset that the pitcher may have killed the animal, Tribe Insider stepped in to clarify the situation.
Some clarity on this Kluber/coyote story on what actually transpired (1/2)— Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016
+said animal was pacing near front entrance of house
(2/2)— Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016
+said person tossed round object near animal, hitting it near its tail
+said animal left property
+carry on & have a great holiday
Situation resolved.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.