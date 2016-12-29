No, Corey Kluber didn't kill a coyote with a fastball - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

No, Corey Kluber didn't kill a coyote with a fastball

(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

This week in weird news, the Cleveland Indians' Tribe Insider Twitter account had to clarify that ace Corey Kluber did not, in fact, kill a coyote with a fastball.

Rumors of Kluber's alleged deadly pitch started with a since-deleted Tweet from Red Sox writer Rob Bradford, saying, "From someone close to the situation: Corey Kluber recently got rid of coyote in backyard of new Mass. home w fastball to animal's ribs. #legend." 

However, when people became upset that the pitcher may have killed the animal, Tribe Insider stepped in to clarify the situation. 

Situation resolved.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly