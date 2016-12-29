No, Corey Kluber didn't kill a coyote with a fastball

This week in weird news, the Cleveland Indians' Tribe Insider Twitter account had to clarify that ace Corey Kluber did not, in fact, kill a coyote with a fastball.

Rumors of Kluber's alleged deadly pitch started with a since-deleted Tweet from Red Sox writer Rob Bradford, saying, "From someone close to the situation: Corey Kluber recently got rid of coyote in backyard of new Mass. home w fastball to animal's ribs. #legend."

However, when people became upset that the pitcher may have killed the animal, Tribe Insider stepped in to clarify the situation.

Some clarity on this Kluber/coyote story on what actually transpired (1/2)



+said animal was pacing near front entrance of house — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016

(2/2)



+said person tossed round object near animal, hitting it near its tail

+said animal left property

+carry on & have a great holiday — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016

Situation resolved.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.