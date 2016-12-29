Canton K9s receive body armor

Two Canton police K9s have received body armor thanks to a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9s Diesel and Tuko each received a bullet and stab protective vest embroidered with the words, "In memory of K9 Jethro EOW 1-10-2016."

K9 Jethro was shot and killed during a confrontation with a robbery suspect in January. The suspect was later sentenced to 45 total years in jail for Jethro's killing and other crimes.

According to the police department, the vests are each worth between $1,795 and $2,234 with a five year warranty.

