Ohio State's hype man is excited to cheer on the Buckeyes at the Fiesta Bowl

Mekka Don, the hype man for Ohio State University football, is going to be very busy for the next few days.

The OSU graduate, who is also a former Buckeye football player, now works as a lawyer. As the OSU hype man, he has created seven licensed Buckeye anthems, as well as licensed Ohio State gear including t-shirts, wristbands and more.

Mekka Don will perform three events in Arizona to help get alumni ready for the Fiesta Bowl. He plans to host a fourth event when Ohio State becomes the playoff champions.

He says that, while many people are saying the Buckeyes are the underdogs, he believes that the team can pull out a win.

To stay connected to Mekka’s journey and alumni events in Arizona, follow him on twitter @MekkaDonMusic.

