Buckeye, Arizona is filled with Ohio spirit

BUCKEYE, AZ (WOIO)- It’s more than 2,000 miles away from Northeast Ohio, but the Buckeye connection can’t be ignored in Buckeye, Arizona.

In fact, that's how Buckeye got its name. Malin Jackson, one of the town's founders, worked on a canal 45 minutes away from Phoenix, which, in 1884, he named in honor of his home state of Ohio.

Similar to Ohio, Buckeye, AZ was founded as a family town. Now, years later, the town has been dubbed the 15th fastest growing city in 2016 in America-- since 2000, the population has ballooned from around 6,000 people to well over 62,000 people.

"Buckeye is 600 square miles but only 30 percent built out, it still has a rural feel,” said Annie DeChance, Communications Manager for the City of Buckeye.

The city, which is heavily populated with retirees, sees new businesses moving in all the time, including a Walmart Distribution Center. The average age in Buckeye is 35, with a median home price of around $186,000.

The area not only has the Buckeye moniker, it’s bursting at the seams with scarlet and gray.

“All of my brothers attended Ohio State University; we would work in the fields and listen to the football games and we had no other choice but to attend OSU,” said Dr. William Robert Doster, a veterinarian, graduate of OSU, and Buckeye, Arizona resident.

"My mom is from Ohio, she's from Cincinnati so she always talked about Buckeye, mom was very proud of that,” said Annie DeChance.

Christine Larson, the Library and Museum Supervisor for the Buckeye Museum, said, "I have to say I am rooting for Ohio [in the Fiesta bowl] because I have family back there."

Just like Ohio, the people of Buckeye, Arizona are friendly and hardworking. It makes you feel right at home.

