Missing 14-year-old needs medication

The family of Diamond Harris is asking for the public's help in finding her.

She's 14-years-old and has been missing since Dec.18.

According to family members Diamond takes medication for anger issues and she was on a home monitoring system when she left.

Diamond is on probation and the police are looking for her as well.

If you have seen Diamond or knows where she is at, give police a call.

