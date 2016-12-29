Dog adopted from Cleveland APL featured in local McDonalds commercial

A dog adopted five years ago from the Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) was recently featured in a local McDonalds commercial.

Steve Romanenghi adopted Molly, a black lab and Russian wolfhound mix, from the APL five years ago. She is six years old.

Joe Murray, the director of the commercial, asked Romanenghi to bring Molly to the shoot because he had previously met her and knew how well trained she was. The scene in which Molly rests her head on the actor's forearm actually shows the pup with Romanenghi, who coaxed her during the shoot with treats.

“Molly has been a great addition to our family," Romanenghi said. "We have also adopted two cats from the Cleveland APL. We are big fans of what the Cleveland APL does."

Romanenghi says Molly had a great time on set because of all of the attention and treats she recieved.

“We love hearing our alumni’s Happy Tales and are excited to hear when our animals go on to do amazing things, like acting,” says Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland APL. “We hope that by seeing Molly, people will realize that animals adopted from shelters are talented, intelligent animals and will consider shelters when looking to add a new member to their families.”

You can watch the full commercial below.

