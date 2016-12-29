This new trailer will get you pumped for OSU vs. Clemson

The Ohio State University released a trailer Wednesday for their upcoming game versus Clemson University, and we are pumped.

The OSU Buckeyes will take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.

The two teams are vying for the chance to play for the National Championship.

You can watch the full trailer for the game below.

