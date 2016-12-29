Woman hit by an RTA bus in downtown Cleveland has died

The woman who was hit by an RTA bus on Dec. 7 has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the 69-year-old woman who was hit by an RTA bus on Dec. 7 has died.

Joan Kuendig was hit near Key Tower on Ontario Street. RTA officials said the #39F bus was making a left-hand turn onto Rockwell Avenue off of East Roadway when she was struck.

On Dec. 7 Kuendig was taken to Metro in critical condition with head injuries. The accident is being investigated by Cleveland police.

