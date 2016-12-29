Clemson safety Jadar Johnson regrets comment about Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Clemson safety Jadar Johnson stirred things up on Tuesday when he said that the Tigers have faced several quarterbacks better than Ohio State's J.T. Barrett.

On Thursday, Johnson said he regrets making the comment.

"I really said a little too much, I shouldn't have said all of that," Johnson said.

Barrett said he doesn't exactly plan on hanging anything up on the game-day bulletin board because of the statement.

"We're OK. We're good," he said. "You know what I'm saying? We're good. Somebody in the past said something about our defense, and we saw how that went. That's how we feel about that. We're OK. If you want to talk, that's OK. We still have to go play the game."

Barrett may have been referring to an Oklahoma player who earlier this year called the Ohio State offense "basic." The Buckeyes hammered the Sooners 45-24 in September.

Barrett has thrown 24 touchdown passes this season with just five interceptions.

"He's definitely a good player, he's 26-3 as a starting quarterback," Johnson said.

Johnson said his coach, Dabo Swinney, has advised him to watch what he says to the media from now on.

The Fiesta Bowl will be played Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. It's slated to start at 7 p.m. Eastern. The winner advances to the national title game Jan. 9 in Tampa.

