Northeast Ohio wind gusts up to 40 mph possible: Check for power outages

Winds continue to pick up across Northeast Ohio Thursday afternoon and it's not backing off any time soon. While these winds are not severe, they can make things inconvenient for travelers.

Expect winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph through Friday, and possibly even into Saturday. Winds may gust as high as 30 to 35 mph during that time. Lake shore communities may experience higher gusts on the order of 40 mph.

High winds can make travel tricky, forcing drivers to white knuckle the steering wheel. There is also the small possibility that sporadic power outages may pop up. (Key word: sporadic.)

FirstEnergy preps for situations like this by cutting back trees close to power lines and performing year-round maintenance.

"We have an extensive tree trimming program," said Lauren Siburkis, with FirstEnergy. "We trim trees in the fall to help prevent overgrown trees that could potentially knock out power to our customers."

Check the FirstEnergy power outage map and this post for updates on any outages.

Snow will also begin to develop across Northeast Ohio Thursday evening. The combination of high winds and lake effect snow showers may lead to blowing snow conditions tonight and into tomorrow morning, especially in the snow belt.

Use caution when traveling around the area Thursday and Friday.

