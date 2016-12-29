Anonymous person insults Cleveland 19 reporter's hair and Twitter responds in the best way

A Twitter user still with an egg avatar sent insulting tweets directed at Cleveland 19 news reporter Sia Nyorkor about her hair and good people everywhere came to her defense.

It appears the anonymous tweeter set up the account -- @zeezeedoeshair -- this month for the purpose of hurling insults because only a few tweets were sent from "Zee Bryant."

Please @cleveland19news you need tell @tvnewslady about her hair. Its hard to watch her cause her hair is distracting asf. — Zee Bryant (@zeezeedoeshair) December 28, 2016

Cleveland 19's response? It's beautiful hair.

@ShaniceDunning @zeezeedoeshair We told her about her hair -- it's beautiful. Thanks for the reminder to compliment our talent. — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) December 28, 2016

"Zee Bryant" sent another tweet saying Nyorkor's hair was "unprofessional" and wanted to talk to her boss.

This is the response by her boss, Cleveland 19 News Director Fred D'Ambrosi:

Twitter saw what was going on and responded in the best, most supportive way. Nyorkor said she got hundreds of tweets and private messages from people supporting her.

Well done, @cleveland19news. Thank you for supporting natural beauty. Stay beautiful, and keep being a boss @TVNewsLady!! https://t.co/ESH0gMm0I9 — Mia Simon (@miasimon_says) December 29, 2016

Your hair is lovely @TVNewsLady as is everything else about you :) https://t.co/QyRv55vshK — Shelly Steinmetz (@shellystein216) December 29, 2016

.@TVNewsLady Please know you are an inspiration to fellow journalists of color like myself who are proud to be natural in the newsroom! pic.twitter.com/LlWNln1QYM — Shakara (@newsladykara) December 28, 2016

PS - The story Nyorkor was covering with her "distracting" hair was the top story on the Cleveland 19 website. It's about an Elyria man who is facing felonious assault charges after police said he tossed some sort of acid on his neighbor.

