Anonymous person insults Cleveland 19 reporter's hair and Twitte - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Anonymous person insults Cleveland 19 reporter's hair and Twitter responds in the best way

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Twitter user still with an egg avatar sent insulting tweets directed at Cleveland 19 news reporter Sia Nyorkor about her hair and good people everywhere came to her defense. 

It appears the anonymous tweeter set up the account -- @zeezeedoeshair --  this month for the purpose of hurling insults because only a few tweets were sent from "Zee Bryant." 

Cleveland 19's response? It's beautiful hair. 

"Zee Bryant" sent another tweet saying Nyorkor's hair was "unprofessional" and wanted to talk to her boss

This is the response by her boss, Cleveland 19 News Director Fred D'Ambrosi:

Twitter saw what was going on and responded in the best, most supportive way. Nyorkor said she got hundreds of tweets and private messages from people supporting her.  

PS - The story Nyorkor was covering with her "distracting" hair was the top story on the Cleveland 19 website. It's about an Elyria man who is facing felonious assault charges after police said he tossed some sort of acid on his neighbor

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly