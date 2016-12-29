5 facts about the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns rivalry

The Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry started in 1950 (Source : Twitter @Steelers)

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the season. The Browns are looking for their second win of the season, while the Steelers prepare for the playoffs.

Here are five facts you should know about this rivalry

1. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series

Pittsburgh is 69-58 in games against the Browns

Cleveland has only won six times since the Browns came back to the NFL in 1999

2. Cleveland dominated the rivalry at first

The Browns won the first Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland game 30-17 on 10/7/1950

Cleveland won the first eight games in the beginning of the rivalry

3. The Steelers are comfortable in overtime

The Steelers are 4-1 in overtime games against the Browns Pittsburgh won 15-9 on 9/24/1978 Pittsburgh won 33-30 on 11/25/1979 Cleveland won 37-31 on 11/23/1986 Pittsburgh won 15-12 11/11/2001 Pittsburgh won 16-13 9/29/2002



4. Lots of shutouts between the two

The Browns have shutout the Steelers four times 17-0 10/21/1951 28-0 12/9/1951 24-0 11/10/1957 51-0 9/10/1989

The Steelers have shutout the Browns six times 30-0 12/3/1972 35-0 12/23/1990 43-0 9/12/1999 22-0 10/22/2000 41-0 12/24/2005 31-0 12/28/2008



5. Look at these numbers

Bernie Kosar leads Cleveland quarterbacks in most passing yards in a game vs. Pittsburgh with 414 on 11/23/1986

Marion Motley leads Cleveland running backs in most rushing yards in a game vs. Pittsburgh with 188 on 10/29/1950

Josh Gordon leads Cleveland wide receivers in most receiving yards in a game vs. Pittsburgh with 237 yards on 11/24/13

How to watch the Browns vs. Steelers game at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1

TV Channel: CBS: Cleveland 19

CBS: Cleveland 19 Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available)

The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available) Stream: Watch every regular season game on demand with NFL GamePass.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.