5 facts about the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns rivalry

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the season. The Browns are looking for their second win of the season, while the Steelers prepare for the playoffs.

Here are five facts you should know about this rivalry

1. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 

  • Pittsburgh is 69-58 in games against the Browns
  • Cleveland has only won six times since the Browns came back to the NFL in 1999

2. Cleveland dominated the rivalry at first

  • The Browns won the first Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland game 30-17 on 10/7/1950
  • Cleveland won the first eight games in the beginning of the rivalry

3. The Steelers are comfortable in overtime 

  • The Steelers are 4-1 in overtime games against the Browns
    • Pittsburgh won 15-9 on 9/24/1978
    • Pittsburgh won 33-30 on 11/25/1979
    • Cleveland won 37-31 on 11/23/1986
    • Pittsburgh won 15-12 11/11/2001
    • Pittsburgh won 16-13 9/29/2002

4. Lots of shutouts between the two

  • The Browns have shutout the Steelers four times
    • 17-0 10/21/1951
    • 28-0 12/9/1951
    • 24-0 11/10/1957
    • 51-0 9/10/1989
  • The Steelers have shutout the Browns six times
    • 30-0 12/3/1972
    • 35-0 12/23/1990
    • 43-0 9/12/1999
    • 22-0 10/22/2000
    • 41-0 12/24/2005
    • 31-0 12/28/2008

5. Look at these numbers

  • Bernie Kosar leads Cleveland quarterbacks in most passing yards in a game vs. Pittsburgh with 414 on 11/23/1986
  • Marion Motley leads Cleveland running backs in most rushing yards in a game vs. Pittsburgh with 188 on 10/29/1950
  • Josh Gordon leads Cleveland wide receivers in most receiving yards in a game vs. Pittsburgh with 237 yards on 11/24/13 

