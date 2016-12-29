A new year brings new opportunities to tackle the opioid epidemic. So, where can people with chronic pain turn for pill-free relief?

Meet an Ohio man who found a way to ease his pain without a prescription pad.

Chris Wightman is a cowboy at heart but shoeing horses has taken its toll.

"I had a lot of pain that I dealt with on a daily basis," he said.

Chris wasn't able to take traditional pain medications or work because of a host of health issues, and he sunk into a deep depression.

"Poor me, poor me, pour me a drink," he said. "That is where I was."

Then he found a Cleveland Clinic program that focused on managing pain without pills.

"The goal of the program is to give participants a plethora of tools to manage their own sensations in their body. To help them understand that they're in control," said Dr. Kellie Kirksey, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Participants meet as a group and practice gentle yoga, acupuncture, and massage therapy. There's a strong focus on state of mind.

"We do a lot with emotional health and talking about sort of the emotional impact that pain has had on their lives, so we use hypnotherapy as part of that," said Dr. Josie Znidarsic, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Wightman has been drug and alcohol free for more than a year. He's learned how to manage anger and pain, and has changed his diet and mindset.

"There's an old Carly Simon song that says, 'I haven't got time for the pain,' and that was about a break up but I don't go there, it's about in my life, the pain that plagued me," Wightman said. "I don't have time for it. I don't know you."

Wightman said he still has pain, but knows how to manage it in a healthy way.

