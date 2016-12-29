Sharing children's stories, dreams on Romona's Kids

Over the years, I have seen first-hand that the children in our community have the capacity for greatness.

They can be brilliant, brave, generous, loving, and kind.

We have the opportunity, in big and small ways, to help all our children create futures that are as big and as bright as their dreams.

It has been my life's passion through Romona's Kids to help them on their journey. And I look forward to sharing their dreams and their stories with you on Cleveland 19 News.

All the best to you, and all our children, as we begin the New Year.

