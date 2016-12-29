4 more corrupt East Cleveland convictions overturned

The convictions of four more individuals whose cases had been investigated by corrupt former East Cleveland police officers were overturned Thursday, and the charges against them dismissed.

"We don’t trust the integrity of these officers, and we cannot depend on any testimony or evidence they provided," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty told the Court. "Justice obtained through unfair means is not justice."

Thursday’s actions brings the number of convictions overturned at the request of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office because of the involvement of Officers Torris Moore, Antonio Malone and Eric Jones to seven. The three were sentenced to prison earlier this year after pleading to guilty federal charges that they conspired to steal from suspects, conduct illegal searches and file false reports.

"Those police officers disgraced the uniform, disgraced the badge and are in jail where they belong," said Prosecutor McGinty.

The Prosecutor’s Office has moved to vacate 36 other convictions as well. In Thursday’s cases and all of the remaining cases, the defendants had initially entered guilty pleas.

The four defendants whose convictions were vacated Thursday are:

Jeffrey Brown, 36, plead guilty in 2015 to one count of drug trafficking;

Khalid Dervic, 50, plead guilty in 2013 to one count of attempted drug trafficking;

Richard Hodges, 41, plead guilty in 2012 to two counts of drug possession;

Theotis Miller, 39, plead guilty in 2012 to four counts of drug trafficking and one count of tampering with evidence.

Besides having their records erased, the defendants will be reimbursed for any fines or court costs they may have paid.

Earlier this year, the Prosecutor’s Office moved to overturn convictions against three other defendants tainted by the corrupt officers: Kenneth Blackshaw, Hosea Lock and John Wallace.

