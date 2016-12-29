Fake or real gun? Lives are at risk regardless

The gun on the left is real, the gun on the right is fake (Source : WOIO)

Fake guns in Northeast Ohio are creating alarming situations. The latest incident happening last week in South Euclid involved a 12-year-old pointing a fake gun at drivers.

Police arrested this juvenile and learned that he had a BB gun. However, fake or real tragic encounters can happen with both.

Gun collector Mike Fransko said it's important to treat any gun with responsibility.

"Real or fake this gun is not a toy. Parents need to teach their kids the responsibility of guns and no 12-year-old needs a fake gun. No one should point a gun at someone when there's not a threat," said Fransko.

When police officers encounter someone with a gun they need to make a choice and are often made in a fraction of a second. Officers have to respond to what they see and at times it's really difficult to figure out if a gun is real or fake.

