Fake or real gun? Lives are at risk regardless - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fake or real gun? Lives are at risk regardless

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
The gun on the left is real, the gun on the right is fake (Source : WOIO) The gun on the left is real, the gun on the right is fake (Source : WOIO)
SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

Fake guns in Northeast Ohio are creating alarming situations. The latest incident happening last week in South Euclid involved a 12-year-old pointing a fake gun at drivers.

Police arrested this juvenile and learned that he had a BB gun. However, fake or real tragic encounters can happen with both.

Gun collector Mike Fransko said it's important to treat any gun with responsibility.

"Real or fake this gun is not a toy. Parents need to teach their kids the responsibility of guns and no 12-year-old needs a fake gun. No one should point a gun at someone when there's not a threat," said Fransko. 

When police officers encounter someone with a gun they need to make a choice and are often made in a fraction of a second. Officers have to respond to what they see and at times it's really difficult to figure out if a gun is real or fake. 

