Area animal shelter hopes to "Clear the Shelter" for the new year

A Geauga County animal shelter is hoping to find home for all of its animals for the new year.

Rescue Village, located at 15463 Chillicothe Rd., launched a "Clear the Shelter" event Thursday. The shelter says if you sponsor an animal for just one month in 2017 for $15, all adoption fees will be waived except for the dog license fee. The promotion means cats and other animals are $15, and dogs are $30.75.

Joe and Sandy Shief will go into the new year with a new member of their family after losing their dog to organ failure.

"We had to put our other dog down -- kidney failure -- and so, looking to replace it and give another dog a happy home," said Joe Shief.

Rescue Village executive director Hope Brustein wants to see that ending for every animal.

"We want to go home Sunday with no digs in this shelter," said Brustein.

Brustein said there are other offers that are included with the fee reduction.

"That includes licenses, that includes microchip, that includes vaccines and spay neuter," said Brustein.

Jim Tyminski also adopted a dog after his dog died.

"It's exciting and I can't believe how many people are coming here -- it's such a great way to get a dog that other wise who knows what would happen to," said Tyminski.

Brustein says Rescue Village, like many other shelters in Northeast Ohio, are no-kill shelters, which means they don't put down animals who take a while to get adopted. There more adoptions made this week, however, the more room there is for dozens of other animals on the waiting list holding on for a home.

"So save one, you're really saving two," she said.

