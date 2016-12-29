Businesses, fans praise Browns' decision to keep training camp in Berea

Browns training camp is staying in Berea. The plan reverses talks of moving those practices to Columbus, according to the team's vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste.

Businesses and local fans who've grown accustomed to the Browns being in Berea welcomed the news. Grindstone Tap House sees a huge jump in business when training camp is in session -- the eatery is just a few blocks from Browns headquarters -- and a move would have been detrimental to its bottom line.

"I think they made the right decision to stay here," said Browns fan Mark Hyatt.

Hyatt was in the stands this past week when the hometown team pulled off its first win this season.

"I took three of my daughters to their first Browns game ever, and we saw them beat the (San Diego) Chargers," he said.

Hyatt considers the decision to keep camp in Berea another win for local fans.

"I've been lucky enough to tour it a couple of years ago," Hyatt said. "And it's a state-of-the-art facility, so why not maintain it and utilize it?"

Hyatt was grabbing a bite to eat at Grindstone Tap House. A few blocks away, QB Robert Griffin III and others readied for their last game of the season.

"If they were to leave it would be tough on our business," said Charles Costanzo, a chef at Grindstone Tap House.

Costanzo feels tradition would also be diminished if the team moved to Columbus or anywhere else. The Browns have called Berea home since the early 90s. Costanzo said when training camp is in session, newcomers flood the business.

"It's booming," Costanzo said. "People come down here before or after for drinks, burgers (and) for wings."

It's revenue that would be hard to replace given Berea's small town status. Costanzo said renovations at the bar and grill would soon be underway to match customer demands.

Griffin says he likes the current practice digs.

"We love being here (and) love having our home fans out there to cheer us on," Griffin said. "And I think it's easier for our families, too.”

