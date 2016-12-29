Cleveland Cavaliers fans from Iowa enjoy first game at The Q

Cleveland Cavaliers fans from Iowa check out a game at the Q for the 1st time (Source WOIO)

The Wehde family made the 10-hour drive from Ankeny, Iowa on Thursday to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

Before the game, Kole, 14, and Karson, 11, marveled at the sight of the LeBron James witness banner.

Cavs fans from Iowa looking at the Lebron banner. The teens got tix to tonight's game on Christmas pic.twitter.com/Lne7QkyMM4 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) December 29, 2016

"I haven't really been in much big towns, It's awesome being in Cleveland and the Cavaliers atmosphere," said Karson.

Kole and Karson both freaked out in the most adorable way when they found out Christmas they would see their favorite team play in person. The teenagers said all the Cavs fans have been really nice to them since they drove into the city.

"It's an awesome town to be in," said Kole.

The teens from Iowa are having fun and the Cavs Celtics game hasn't event started yet pic.twitter.com/V06Gy58FRB — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) December 29, 2016

Karson became a fan of the Cavaliers after Lebron James went back to the Cavs. It worked out because Kole's favorite player is Kyrie Irving, the Wehde brothers had a common team to cheer for.

To get a better sense of Northeast Ohio the Wehde family got lunch at Melt Bar and Grille.

