Cuyahoga County medical examiner: 663 drug overdose deaths in 2016

Heroin and fentanyl are behind most fatal drug overdoses in Cuyahoga County this year. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is speaking out as heroin deaths continue to spiral out of control.

The statistics are startling. According to the projected numbers, 663 people died from drug overdoses in 2016.

Cleveland 19 News spoke with the Cuyahoga County medical examiner to get answers on why the heroin epidemic shows no signs of stopping, and Dr. Thomas Gilson believes the root of the problem is fentanyl. This powerful drug has been involved in more than half of the deaths this year. It's often mixed with heroin.

This year, heroin-related deaths surpassed deaths by homicide and car crashes in Cuyahoga County.

Every person who dies from an overdose is brought to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland -- autopsies are performed and toxicology results are examined.

“We can learn a lot about what kind of people are overdosing by looking at people who died,” said Gilson.

He says white, middle-aged men, usually from the suburbs are the most common heroin overdose victims. But fentanyl is also being used by a younger crowd from ages 19 to 45 years old.

“Fentanyl is so much more potent, we're looking at 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine, whereas heroin is only four to five times more potent than morphine,” Gilson said.

Gilson says addicts may not know they're taking fentanyl because it can be mixed into heroin.

Overdoses can be reversed with the antidote Narcan, but you have less time to administer it and you may need several doses.

In the past decade, fentanyl overdoses have climbed from 23 in 2006 to 375 in 2016. At the same time, heroin overdoses have risen from 49 in 2006 to 320 in 2016. Again, some of these numbers overlap.

Gilson believes fentanyl is behind the massive spike in overdoses this year.

“What we're seeing is clandestine, illicit fentanyl. It was made in a lab, not sanctioned, made by chemists, rogue chemists, Breaking Bad scenario, and then being sold,” he said.

Gilson says the challenge ahead in the New Year will be stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from countries like China and Mexico. He also says the community needs to focus on preventing even stronger drugs like carfentanyl, a tranquilizer used on elephants, from hitting the streets.

Gilson says more than 400 overdoses were reversed by Narcan this year. So the amount of deaths from fentanyl and heroin would be much higher without this antidote, which has become more accessible this year.

“This was a year I would prefer to never see repeated,” he said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.