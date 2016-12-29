Woman hit, killed by train near Edgewater Pier - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A woman was hit and killed by a train Thursday night near Edgewater Pier.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 9600 block of Desmond.

The woman died at the scene.

Officers are assisting North Western Railroads officials.

