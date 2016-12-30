6-shot Gun Salute to honor passengers aboard plane that went missing

The plane took off from the Burke Lakefront Airport. (Source: Michael Barera, Wikipedia Commons)

On Saturday six shots were fired from the USS Cod in honor and memory of the six passengers of the Cessna 525 Citation.

The victims were identified as pilot John Fleming, 46, of Dublin, Ohio, his wife Suzanne, 46, their teenage sons Andrew and Jack; and their neighbors Brian Casey and his 19-year-old daughter Megan.

The priority of the recovery for the missing plane is to find human remains.

Debris was collected on Friday including the right wing of the plane. A portion of the fuselage was collected as well.

270 pieces of debris have been recovered so far.

They were headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, after attending the Cavs game on Thursday, December 29.

If water conditions allow, vessels and crews will run a tow fish sonar over the debris field in order to gather data and identify locations of the remaining debris. The sonar images will then be analyzed over the weekend and used to create a targeted dive plan that is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

The plane left Burke Lakefront Airport around 10:57 p.m. Dec. 29. Authorities received their last recorded transmission from the plane around 30 seconds after takeoff. Six passengers were aboard the aircraft.

Now, weeks later, officials are still pulling parts of the plane from the waters of Lake Erie.

Here is a time line:

Thursday, Dec. 29

5:32 p.m. N614SB Cessna Twin Jet left the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio and landed at Burke Lakefront Airport at 6:10 p.m. The aircraft is owned by Maverick Air LLC in Columbus.

10:57 p.m. The same jet takes off from Burke Lakefront Airport heading back to the OSU Airport. This aircraft has 11 seats, but the Cleveland Coast Guard tells us they believe six people were on board. Eighteen seconds following take off, the jet is traveling at 207 miles per hour at 3,100 feet with an ascending rate of 1,059 feet per minute. Sixteen seconds later, the jet is traveling at 278 miles per hour at 2,100 feet with a descending rate of -3,750 feet per minute. This was the last recorded transmission.

11:00 p.m. Burke loses all radar and contact with the jet. The Cleveland Coast Guard begins a search on Lake Erie. The Coast Guard says its boats were not on the water for long because of weather conditions. Coast Guard Helicopters have been searching for the plane since.

Friday, Dec. 30

12:30 a.m. Cleveland 19 talked to Burke Lakefront Airport. At this point, employees were calling other local airports to see if anyone heard from the plane or if it had already landed.

5:34 a.m. Cleveland 19 crew spots Canadian plane assisting with the search.

6:51 a.m. The Canadian Coast Guard says that an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and an aircrew from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Trenton, Ontario are searching for the plane. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is on its way from Detroit to assist.

7:36 a.m. The Coast Guard says that they believe the passengers are four adults and two children.

8:21 a.m. The Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay arrives at Burke Lakefront to search the water.

9:57 a.m. The Coast Guard says that they will hold a press conference on the search at 11 a.m.

11:20 a.m. The Coast Guard says that they are still treating this as a rescue mission, not a recovery mission.

6:17 p.m. If there are no major developments by 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard will call off the search for a plane that went missing Thursday night somewhere over Lake Erie near Cleveland.

7: 49 p.m. Superior Beverage Group said the people in the plane were John T. Fleming, his wife, their sons and close friends of theirs.

Jan. 2

8:42 a.m. Brian Casey, his daughter Megan, confirmed as other two passengers on the plane.

Jan. 3

4:18 p.m. Debris vetted by officials (more than 120 pieces of debris collected at this point)

Jan. 5

4:39 p.m. Search for plane's cockpit recorder narrowed

Jan. 6

8:03 a.m. Seat with possible human remains discovered

Jan. 9

4:01 p.m. Seats recovered during search

Jan. 10

11:26 a.m. Possible human remains found Jan. 6 believed to be from man

Jan. 11

3:27 p.m. Officials have listened to cockpit voice recorder

Jan. 12

7:30 a.m. Aircraft debris found -- this includes the right wing, larger portion of the fuselage, and smaller pieces of debris. The total number of debris found is now around 270.

8 a.m. Additional human remains recovered

Jan. 13

8 a.m. Conditions unsafe for crews, divers

Jan. 14

1 p.m. Gun Salute, with six shots, to be fired from U.S.S. Cod in honor of the six passengers

