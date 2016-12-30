'We're out there to find people,' says Coast Guard officer searching for missing plane

A model of the type of plane that went missing. (Source: WOIO)

Members of the Coast Guard are currently searching for a plane that went missing shortly after leaving Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night.

The plane left Burke Lakefront headed for Ohio State University around 10:57 p.m. Authorities received their last recorded transmission from the plane around 30 seconds after takeoff.

The Coast Guard says that the plane can seat 11 people. They believe there were six on board.

"Right now we're focusing on that area about two miles off of the airport," said Coast Guard petty officer Christopher Yaw about their search. "Currently because of the weather you guys just mentioned, it's making things pretty difficult. We're not able to get any of our small boats out on scene because of that."

Weather in the area shows seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The water in the area is around 50 feet deep.

The Coast Guard is being assisted by a helicopter from Detroit and a plane from the Canadian Air Force. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is on its way from Detroit to assist.

Yaw said that searchers are using night-vision goggles, with some aircraft equipped with a forward-looking infra-red to search for heat signatures.

"We're using everything we have available to try and locate these folks," he said.

"Anytime we get a report of something, especially of something like this, we look at our assets and we say alright this is what's been reported and we put our assets into the search and put it together from there," said Yaw. "Regardless of the situation, we're out there to find people."

