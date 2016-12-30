Helicopter pilot says it's 'unlikely' missing plane landed elsewhere

An experienced helicopter pilot says it is "unlikely" that the plane that disappeared from radar less than a minute after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport has landed somewhere else.

Members of the Coast Guard are searching for the plane, which went missing shortly after leaving Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night.

The plane left Burke Lakefront headed for Ohio State University around 10:57 p.m. Authorities received their last recorded transmission from the plane around 30 seconds after takeoff.

The Coast Guard says that the plane can seat 11 people. They believe there were six people on board.

Former Cleveland 19 helicopter pilot Mike Johnson, who has experience flying out of Burke Lakefront, says that planes usually have a fixed reporting point that all departing aircraft out of the entire area converge on before going onto their course. Planes then communicate with aircraft control to get on one of the "highways in the sky."

Johnson says the departure crew on the missing plane would have turned northwest towards the fixed reporting point in the lake.

"The flight crew would have coordinated either by radio or phone with air traffic control," he said. "They would have confirmed and gotten a clearance and a designated take-off time. Assuming the crew took off on that time and then made that initial turn towards the northwest, I mean, if you can count the number of seconds after the plane took off, you would know the general location of where the aircraft would be."

