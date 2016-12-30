Coast Guard: 6 on missing plane that left Burke Lakefront Airport

A search is underway for a plane that went missing after leaving Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE UPDATES IN APP.

The plane left Burke Lakefront headed for Ohio State University around 10:57 p.m. Authorities received their last recorded transmission from the plane around 30 seconds after takeoff.

The Coast Guard says that the plane can seat 11 people. They believe there were six people on board and say the passengers are four adults and two children.

Weather in the area shows seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The water in the area is around 50 feet deep.

The Coast Guard is being assisted by a helicopter from Detroit and a plane from the Canadian Air Force. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is on its way from Detroit to assist.

RELATED:

TIMELINE: Plane goes missing after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport

'We're out there to find people,' says Coast Guard officer searching for missing plane

Helicopter pilot says it's 'unlikely' missing plane landed elsewhere

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.