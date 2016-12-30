How a former Buckeye and Cleveland Browns player made his way up the football ladder

LeCharles Bentley played his first football game as a high school freshman at St. Ignatius.

"I was terrible at it," the future Buckeye and NFL player said. "I had a great coach that said 'If you are going to fight in school, you might as well fight out here.' I want to be rewarded for beating people up and the coach liked that, he rewarded that."

Bentley's mother got all of the money she had together to send him from East Cleveland to the Ohio City school, which he didn't want to attend.

"I had to catch three RTA buses to school," he said. "I would leave at 6 a.m. and arrive at 7:50 a.m."

However, it all turned out to be worth it for the center, who was recruited by a number of top schools. While he wound up at Ohio State University, he first declined head coach John Cooper when he offered him a full ride scholarship-- he was offended that he was the last senior offered one.

"The coach called me and said, 'Hey, we are offering you a scholarship,'" he said. "I was committed somewhere else. I told him, I said, the next time you see me I will be at the Horse Shoe playing for this team, and I hung up the phone. Yeah, true story. I was a real piece of work."

Bentley weighed offers from several schools, but was upset that the Wolverines never came calling.

"I was really upset with Michigan," he said. "They said, 'No, he's too short, he can't play for us.'"

Every offer Bentley received, he would commit to that university.

"Then someone else offered me, I committed there, you like me, I loved you," he said.

Bentley ended up at OSU, where he played from 1998 to 2001. His skill landed him in the NFL, where he played for the New Orleans Saints from 2002 to 2005 and the Cleveland Browns from 2006 to 2007 before retiring.

In retirement, he saw a need and decided to create LB OLine Performance in Chandler, Ariz.

The location of the facility, where 30 professional offensive lineman come to train during the off-season, is top secret. Some of those players relocated to Arizona permanently to be a part of the facility.

“We are selective with who comes through the doors," he said.

Bentley has been in the business for nine years now. He is sponsored by Nike, Power Lift and USA Football. He has designed equipment that is used by 80 Division I football programs, half of the NFL and now has distribution in Germany.

The walls of OLine Performance are lined with pictures of Bentley's former clients, including Shawn Lauvao, who played for the Browns and now plays with the Redskins, and former standouts like Taylor Decker and Alex Boone.

“I love Ohio State," said Bentley of his alma mater. "I bleed scarlet and gray."

