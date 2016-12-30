Officer Ryan Davis reflects on year without K9 Jethro and moving forward with K9 Tuko (Source : WOIO)

Canton Police K9s are now wearing body armor vests thanks to a donation from non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Diesel and Tuko each received a bullet and stab protective vest embroidered with the words, "In memory of K9 Jethro EOW-1-10-2016."

And like anything new, it took some time to adjust but K9 Tuko's handler, Officer Ryan Davis, says it's a close and comforting fit.

"I put it on him and threw a ball a couple of times and he was good with it. He doesn't even pay attention to it anymore," said Officer Davis.

K9 Tuko got this bullet proof vest earlier this month and wears it when he and Officer Ryan Davis work the midnight shift in Canton. Their partnership has been a work in progress after Officer Davis lost his former partner K9 Jethro. Jethro was shot & killed during a robbery in January.

Davis said K9 Jethro took bullets meant for him. Jethro's killer, Kelontre Barefield, was sentenced to 45 years total in prison for his killing and other crimes.



Nonprofit K9s4Cops gifted Davis with Tuko and after intense training, the K9 and Davis have been on the streets and tracking suspects and making arrests.



"I didn't realize at the time, they paired me up with him, they say the animal picks the person and it's 100% true," said Officer Davis.

He's done much to remember K9 Jethro, the most significant he say is the passing of "Jethro's Bill," which makes it a 1st degree misdemeanor to kill a K9 officer.



"You were there for the signing, it was emotional," he told Cleveland 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.

The outpouring of support from people all over the world still stuns him. People have written letters, school kids have donated their lunch money and his brothers and sisters in blue have embraced him.



"This kind of restores your faith. You can see that there are some good people out there still," said Officer Davis.

And as 2016 nears the end, Officer Davis is grateful for his fallen partner's ultimate sacrifice---the one that saved his life.

"Being here, I'm here because of Jethro," he said.

Next year, Officer Davis is planning to bike in a "Police Memorial" ride. The money raised will go to the families of fallen officers. He wants to pay it forward the same way people have payed it forward with him.

