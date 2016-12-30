Pilot on missing plane is CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus

The pilot of the plane that went missing after leaving Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night is believed to be John T. Fleming, the CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus, according to sources close to him.

A source who was with Fleming Thursday night said Fleming's wife, his two sons, a neighbor and a neighbor’s child were also on board.

The plane left Burke Lakefront headed for Ohio State University around 10:57 p.m. Authorities said they received their last recorded transmission from the plane around 30 seconds after takeoff.

The Coast Guard said the plane can seat 11 people. They believe there were six people on board.

Weather in the area shows seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The water in the area is around 50 feet deep.

The Coast Guard is being assisted by a helicopter from Detroit and a plane from the Canadian Air Force. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is also assisting.

