'Will to survive' key to missing plane passengers' survival, Coast Guard says

Coast Guard Chief of Response Captain Michael Mullen says that how long the passengers on the missing plane can live in the cold water of Lake Erie depends on their will to survive.

Weather in the area shows seas from 12 to 15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The water in the area is around 50 feet deep with temperatures in the mid-30s.

"We have charts that always dictate based off a person's body weight and height and the weather conditions that are out there, but there's never a determination on how long a person's will to survive," he said. "We're taking advantage of all the daylight at this particular time to try and locate any signs of life out there and find the wreckage or find some type of debris, or maybe even the aircraft itself just sitting on top of the water with six people in there."

The Coast Guard is still searching for the plane, which left Burke Lakefront headed for Ohio State University around 10:57 p.m. Authorities received their last recorded transmission from the plane around 30 seconds after takeoff.

The Coast Guard says six people were on board. Cleveland 19 believes the pilot is Superior Beverage Company CEO John T. Fleming.

Mullen says the Coast Guard is still treating this as a rescue mission for the time being.

"At some point there's charts and tables that tell us kind of when our resources are not going to be able to potentially locate or that will to survive is far exceeded," he said. "That's based on water temps and those types of things, and it's different in every case."

