OSU trumpet player kicks 55-yard field goal, gets invite to try out for the team

Ohio State University marching band trumpet player Austin Brizee has an invite from the Buckeyes to try out for the football team after kicking a 55-yard field goal in the team's practice facility.

The Best Damn Band in the Land posted a video of the FG on their Twitter page, asking, "Hey @OSUCoachMeyer @OSUCoachCoombs, you guys need a kicker for Saturday?"

Assistant Director of Player Personnel Eron Hodges responded saying that, while Brizee can't get on the field on time to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson University, he's got an open invite to try out for the team next year.

@TBDBITL @OSUCoachMeyer @OsuCoachCoombs @OhioStateFB not for Saturday but he definitely has a tryout invitation. Have him contact me — Eron Hodges (@EronHodges) December 28, 2016

If all goes well for Brizee, the marching band may have to find a new trumpeter next year.

