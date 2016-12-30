Clemson defeats Ohio State 31-0

How to watch the Ohio State University vs. Clemson University Fiesta Bowl Game Source : Twitter @CBSSports

The Clemson Tigers defeated Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Tiger's quarterback Deshaun Watson scored a rushing touchdown late in the third to give Clemson a 24-0 lead against Ohio State. Wayne Gallman added a rushing touchdown in the 4th to give Clemson a 31-0 lead.



Clemson's C.J. Fuller scored a touchdown in the second quarter after a 30-yard catch, this gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead.



Clemson scored ten points against Ohio State in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. Tiger's quarterback Deshaun Watson scored a rushing touchdown.

After one quarter Ohio State only had five rushing yards.

The Buckeyes are the only team in the four-team playoff who did not win a conference championship, while the Tigers come in as the champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Time : 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 31

Where : University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Television : ESPN

