Police looking for credit card thieves in Northeast Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Investigators are looking for credit card thieves who used stolen cards in multiple locations in Northeast Ohio. 

According to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee on Nov. 26 a male victim noticed unauthorized charges on his credit card from multiple locations. 

The two suspects in the photos used a credit card at a Target in Strongsville. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are asked to call police at 216-623-5218

