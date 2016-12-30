Police looking for credit card thieves in Northeast Ohio (Source : Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook Page)

Investigators are looking for credit card thieves who used stolen cards in multiple locations in Northeast Ohio.

According to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee on Nov. 26 a male victim noticed unauthorized charges on his credit card from multiple locations.

The two suspects in the photos used a credit card at a Target in Strongsville. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are asked to call police at 216-623-5218

